Off-duty Warwick officer pleads not guilty to charges in road rage case

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The off-duty Warwick officer charged in connection with a road rage incident last month pleaded not guilty to both counts Monday morning.

David Boardman, 27, of Cranston, was arraigned at Kent County Court on charges of vandalism and disorderly conduct.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on July 14 at the intersection of Routes 5 and 113 in Warwick. According to an arrest report obtained by Eyewitness News, four young men were traveling from East Greenwich to Warwick when they noticed someone following them.

Laura Laprocina – the mother of the driver – told Eyewitness News last month Boardman tailgated, high-beamed and beeped at her son. She said her son had nowhere to pull over on the one-lane Post Road but when the road widened to two lanes on Greenwich Avenue, the vehicles came to a stop next to each other at a red light.

Boardman then got out of his truck, grabbed the passenger-side window of the car and broke the glass before driving off, according to the report.

Laprocina said she “came to court today because I wanted to see this man in person.”

Laprocina said because this is a criminal case and not classified as a car crash, her insurance company is not covering the costs, forcing her family to pay more than $2,500 for the damages she said Boardman caused to her son’s car. In addition, she said she was forced to get a rental car while repairs were being made.

“So I find that upsetting. If he was an upstanding citizen that might be the first thing he would want to address to help make good on this. So I find that very upsetting that he would put us in this financial position.”

Boardman was released on $2,000 personal recognizance.

Warwick Police Chief Rick Rathbun confirmed to Eyewitness News last month Boardman was suspended pending the outcome of the criminal case and an internal investigation.