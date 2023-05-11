WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Norman and Avadel McCarthy have been living at the Motel 6 on Jefferson Boulevard since March.

Norman, who’s a handicapped veteran, told 12 News it’s the only place the couple can afford to stay.

“We’ve been paying out of pocket and borrowing money from friends,” Norman explained. “Whatever we have to do.”

But now, the McCarthys tell 12 News they’re being forced out to make room for more than four dozen homeless individuals who were previously staying at the Cranston Street Armory, which is slated to close next week.

“Since we didn’t live at the armory, we have to get out,” Norman recalled the motel owner saying when he tried to extend their stay earlier this week.

“Where are we going to stay?” he questioned. “Are we going to have to live in our car again?”

Norman said he’s frustrated with the lack of affordable housing in Rhode Island.

“Landlords want a 620 [credit] score, three times the rent … it’s crazy,” Norman said. “We looked at a house just last week and they wanted a $100 application fee.”

“[Housing] needs to be affordable for everybody,” he added. “Not just for us, but for everybody.”

Avadel told 12 News she’s less worried for herself and more for her husband of 30 years.

“He needs a place to stay,” Avadel said. “It’s not right that he served our country and now he’s going to be sleeping in a car.”

Avadel is begging for the state to intervene and find her husband a place to live, adding that he can’t stay in a shelter because of his disability.

“I don’t care if I sleep in a car,” Avadel said through tears. “But not him … he has issues that [we] can’t handle in a car.”

“Governor, if you can hear me, help him,” she continued. “You don’t have to help me, I’m a citizen who didn’t serve the country, but he did … I’ll be alright, but help my husband.”

The McCarthys aren’t the only ones frustrated with the state’s decision to move homeless individuals from the armory to the motel.

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said he’s concerned with the influx of homeless individuals at the motel, especially since 40 others have been living there since last fall.

The city’s police department told 12 News that officers have responded to more than 300 calls at that Motel 6 since those 40 moved in, and officers have conducted 225 directed patrols.

While Picozzi is willing to do all he can to help, he is worried the police force will be stretched too thin.

“We can’t be short-handed because of calls to [the motel],” he said. “This is a situation where we are reacting and dealing with it the best we can.”

12 News tried to ask Gov. Dan McKee about the state’s plan at an unrelated media briefing Thursday afternoon, but he went back into his office before the event was over. His staff explained that he was unable to come back out and take questions.