North Kingstown woman pleads not guilty to causing deadly DUI crash

West Bay

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A North Kingstown woman has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence and causing a deadly crash last September.

Barbara Trojan, 60, faced a judge Friday and was released on $25,000 surety bail. Her case is due back in court on March 18.

The crash occurred in September 2019 when Trojan’s vehicle reportedly drove onto the wrong side of Frenchtown Road in East Greenwich, hitting another car head-on.

Police said four people were inside the other vehicle and one of the back seat passengers, Patricia Daniels, died from her injuries. Another man in the car suffered serious injuries.

When Trojan’s blood was tested shortly after the crash, police said her blood-alcohol level was .225, nearly three times over the legal limit.

Police said surveillance video from a local bar shows Trojan had been drinking from about 6:30 p.m. to just before midnight prior to getting behind the wheel.

Trojan is currently facing charges of driving under the influence, death resulting, and operating to endanger, personal injury resulting.

