North Kingstown woman charged in deadly DUI crash released on bail

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Kingstown woman posted $25,000 bail Thursday morning, accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a car head-on, killing a woman.

Barbara Trojan, 60, was arraigned at the Kent County Courthouse in Warwick on charges including driving under the influence, death resulting, stemming from a Sept. 7 collision in East Greenwich.

Police said the crash happened on Frenchtown Road near the Route 4 overpass. They said Trojan made an abrupt turn, crossed onto the opposite side of the road and hit a car with four people in it.

Of those four people, passenger Patricia A. Daniels died of her injuries days after the collision. The driver, Donna Daniels, and two other passengers were injured in the collision.

Toxicology results from the Rhode Island Department of Health led to Trojan’s charges Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation by the East Greenwich Police and the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

The judge granted Trojan bail Thursday morning on two conditions: Trojan was ordered not to drive for the time being and would have to be monitored by court staff for substance abuse.

Trojan is due back in court for screening on December 16, according to the Rhode Island Judiciary’s website.