NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old North Kingstown boy.

Police said Riley Murray ran away from home after an argument and was last seen near Ryan Park on Oak Hill Road around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Murray’s cell phone was later tracked and last pinged at 2:21 p.m. around Route 295 in Greenville. Police say the phone has been inactive since last tracked.

He is described as being 5-foot-2 with short curly black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt, jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who knows of the teen’s whereabouts is urged to contact the North Kingstown Police Department by calling (401) 294-3311.