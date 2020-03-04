No charges against officer in deadly pedestrian crash, grand jury rules

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Charges will not be filed in connection with the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a Warwick police cruiser last fall, the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Wednesday.

A statewide grand jury investigated the circumstances surrounding the incident on West Shore Road and found “insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges,” according to the AG’s office.

Brian Adams, 25, of Warwick, died at the hospital after he was struck around 11:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, in the area of Sunny Cove Drive. Following the crash, police said Adams “ran into the path of the marked police vehicle” and was not in a crosswalk.

Officer Thomas Paine was on routine patrol at the time, police said, and the initial investigation showed there was no evidence of impairment, speed, nor distracted driving on his part.