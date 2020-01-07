NJ man who tried to entice RI teen arrested

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A New Jersey man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly arranging to meet up with a Rhode Island teen, according to the U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman.

Weisman said Amish Jayant Patel, 47, of Swedesboro, New Jersey, had been communicating with a person he thought was a 14-year-old Rhode Island girl online.

Messages between the girl, who was actually an undercover Rhode Island State Police detective, and Patel were sexually explicit, according to Weisman.

Over the course of a month, Weisman said Patel sent the girl photos of himself, as well as other sexually explicit pictures.

Patel arranged to meet up with the girl over the weekend, according to Weisman, and told the girl he would purchase alcohol for them to share when they met up.

On Sunday, Weisman said Patel was followed by undercover officers after deplaning at T.F. Green International Airport to a liquor store where he purchased the alcohol.

Patel was taken into custody without incident after arriving at the predetermined location where he expected to meet the girl.

Patel was ordered detained after appearing in court on Monday. He is federally charged with enticement and travel in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct.