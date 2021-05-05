New Warwick superintendent hopes to re-energize the school community

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick Public Schools is now under new management after former Superintendent Philip Thornton was re-hired for his old position in Cumberland.

Lynn Dambruch found out on Tuesday that she was going to be taking Thornton’s place as superintendent in a special school committee meeting.

Dambruch, an educator in Warwick for the past 36 years, had spent the past year serving as the district’s assistant superintendent.

“I was honored. I know it’s a big job and there are a lot of challenges ahead,” Dambruch said.

In the fall, the district plans on opening for in-person learning, which means all 19 schools and roughly 7,900 students will need a reliable mode of transportation.

Dambruch said they are looking at adjusting bus routes by having less stops with more students, instead of how it is currently set up with one or two students at each stop.

The city’s new school bus plan will be unveiled sometime in June, according to Dambruch.

She also said the district is also working on reimagining their schools, which entails more student choice.

“We want to spark their curiosity, let them wonder and explore with things that interest them and dive deeper into their learning,” Dambruch said.

Dambruch said they’re providing extra learning opportunities this summer and are offering interventions for students who may have had gaps in their learning because of the pandemic.

“I’m up for the challenge,” she said. “I’m ready to re-invent and re-energize this entire school community.”