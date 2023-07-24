WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — As people head to local beaches to enjoy the sunshine, many are on high alert after multiple drownings this summer.

City leaders in Warwick have been working to address the water safety issue at Conimicut Point Beach and are expected to make an announcement Monday at 10 a.m.

This comes after 28-year-old Nicolette Biber, went into the water at the sandbar earlier this month and never resurfaced.

She was found unresponsive by first responders about 20 minutes later, and despite efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead a short time later at Kent Hospital.

Last week, first responders were called to the beach after bystanders lost track of a group of juveniles walking along the sandbar. Thankfully, they returned to the beach unharmed.

Officials said that area near the sand bar is a dangerous place to swim. Multiple deaths have happened there in recent years and signs have been put up warning of the dangers.

Now, the city is taking another step to try and prevent another tragedy.

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi will explain and demonstrate the new warning system, which has been in the works for several months.