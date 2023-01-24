WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Travelers planning on flying out of T.F. Green International Airport over the next month should make sure they arrive as early as possible.

That’s because the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has begun installing new state-of-the-art scanners at the airport’s security checkpoint.

The majority of the installation work will take place overnight, and travelers can expect periodic slowdowns.

The six scanners will take hundreds of images with an X-ray camera and spins around the conveyer belt to show officers a 3D picture of carry-on bags, according to the TSA.

“The new machines enable them to rotate the item 360 degrees, pull it apart and actually see a lot better as to what is inside the bag, so that is less hands-on searches when we are not sure what it is,” TSA New England’s Daniel Velez said.

This means travelers will get through security much faster since they won’t need to remove items from their carry-on bags.

The scanners can better detect homemade explosives as well, which should reduce false alarm rates.

The new scanners are expected to be installed by Feb. 17.