WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A new Rhode Island law will protect the confidentiality of victims of domestic violence, lawmakers said.

The law, signed Tuesday, allows victims to keep their addresses private by establishing the Address Confidentiality Program.

“This legislation, which I am proud to sign, provides Rhode Islanders the opportunity to safely live their lives, free of worry or concern that their abusers will be able to harm them or their loved ones,” Gov. Dan McKee said.

Officials said the new program will enable victims to designate a substitute address through the Secretary of State’s office.

“This life-saving program provides an extra layer of safety and security for survivors and their children, and gives them peace of mind that their abuser will not find them,” said Lucy Rios, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “Not only will this bill support survivors and their families who have been able to relocate, just knowing this program exists can also make all the difference for a victim navigating how to leave an abusive situation.”