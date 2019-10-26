New restaurants, stores coming to TF Green

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Wahlburgers and a brick-oven pizza shop are two of many new additions potentially coming to T.F. Green Airport, according to the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC).

New renderings from RIAC reveal a proposed plan to completely revamp the airport’s food court and terminal with new restaurants and shops.

RIAC CEO Iftikhar Ahmad tells Eyewitness News the improvements will completely change the inside of the airport, which he said has looked the same for roughly 23 years.

“We want to project the best impression of Rhode Island,” RIAC CEO Iftikhar Ahmad said.

One major change includes the conversion of the Federal Tavern into a Wahlburgers restaurant. Whalers Rhode Island, Hope & Main and Federal Hill Brick Oven Pizza will also set up shop within the terminal.

Another change includes the installation of Dunkin’ Donuts in the baggage claim area, replacing the Starbucks that’s currently there. In addition, more Dunkin’ Donuts locations will be added in the terminal.

Two new stores – the “Point Judith Market” and a Trip Advisor-themed store – will be constructed as well.