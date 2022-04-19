WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Public Library has come up with a creative way to make its resources available to everyone in the city.

The city unveiled a new initiative Tuesday that aims to bridge the gap between residents and all of the resources the library has to offer.

“We want to promote libraries in the community and not just wait for people to come to us,” Warwick Public Library Director Jana Stevenson said.

With the help of American Rescue Plan Act funding, the library purchased a cargo van that will drive directly to the city’s underserved communities.

Stevenson said the mobile library is necessary because it isn’t easy for some residents to visit their current locations.

“The only really accessible library we have in Warwick is on Sandy Lane,” Stevenson said. “There are two locations that do not have accessibility for anyone who has any difficulties walking. This will help bring services to those people in communities who can’t access the actual buildings.”

The “pop-up” library will provide a variety of services to residents, including books and free Wi-Fi.

Stevenson said the mobile library will also have 19 computers on hand which can be utilized to access a number of resources, including job training and social services.

The library has teamed up with Westbay Community Action to provide residents with these resources.

“Our goal is to be on the road at least once or twice a week throughout the year providing services to underserved communities, and also to participate in citywide events,” Stevenson said.