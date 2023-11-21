WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A dog named Coco is on the road to recovery after being severely neglected.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) said police were called to Bay State Veterinary Hospital on Nov. 3, after an emaciated dog with matted fur was brought in for treatment.

The owner is from Cranston and willingly gave up custody of Coco at the animal hospital. The RISPCA said the owner is facing charges.

Courtesy of RISPCA Courtesy of RISPCA

The vet removed Coco’s matted fur and then turned him over to the RISPCA, where they have been nursing the dog back to health.

When Coco first arrived at the shelter, he could barely walk or drink, according to the RISPCA. They said he’d been eating whatever he could find, including small toys and erasers.

Coco’s bloodwork showed that he was extremely anemic and his red blood cell count was “almost nonexistent.”

While in the RISPCA’s care, Coco has gained half a pound and is now able to walk on his own.

The RISPCA said on Giving Tuesday, they are trying to raise $20,000 “to help animals like Coco live the life they deserve.” Click here if you’d like to donate to the nonprofit.