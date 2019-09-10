NE Tech remembers 9/11 with new initiative

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — As the 18th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks nears, the New England Institute of Technology paid tribute to local first responders Monday with the announcement of a new initiative.

During a remembrance ceremony, NEIT announced the new “Pay-it Forward” Award and Scholarship initiative. The award will be given to two recipients annually, and those who receive the scholarship will have the option to donate the money.

Several local officials were on hand for Sunday’s remembrance ceremony, including those from the Cranston Police Department, East Greenwich Police Department, Providence Police Department and Johnston Fire Department.

Lt. Matthew Mourachian of the Johnston Fire Department went to ground zero as a first-responder the day of the tragic event, and spoke about the experience.

“There’s something about a crisis that brings out the best in human nature,” said Mourichian. “I was truly honored to have been able to play a very small part in a massive undertaking but my part felt so insignificant.”

The ceremony is a tradition of the institute’s criminal justice club, which looks to remember those who lost their lives, as well as those who made the ultimate sacrifice to try to save individuals.