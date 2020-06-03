National Guard, police surround Garden City, Warwick Mall

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Members of the Rhode Island National Guard have set a perimeter around both the Warwick Mall and Garden City Center for a potentially violent protest Tuesday evening after reports of “planned violence” surfaced on social media.

Both Warwick and Cranston issued citywide curfews from 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

By curfew, access to Sockanosset Cross Road was blocked off and businesses were boarded up as a precaution. The scene was similar at Warwick Mall, where police blocked off entrances to the mall parking lots and other businesses nearby.

This is what it looks like on both ends. I did not see anyone else gathering.



The curfew has begun in Cranston, and Sockanosset Cross Rd is blocked off to the public (there’s a fire station on this stretch)



It’s really hard to see what’s going on overall. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/dUxaX1OA4R — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) June 3, 2020

Entrances to businesses on Bald Hill Road in Warwick blocked off. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/L6GcGYvVOh — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) June 2, 2020

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Providence early Tuesday morning in what Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni referred to as a coordinated attack on the city.

The violence stems from the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was pinned down by an officer who kneeled on his neck, despite the fact he was pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

By daybreak, several businesses in Providence had been looted, nine officers were injured, 65 people were arrested and a police cruiser had been torched.

Mayor Jorge Elorza issued a citywide curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.