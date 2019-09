WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A multi-car crash in Warwick has impacted morning traffic.

Crews are responding to I-95 South near Route 117 (Centerville Road) where more than a dozen cars are involved in a pile-up crash.

You will need an extra 10 mins heading both North/South on I-95 in #Warwick due to crash near Rte. 117 pic.twitter.com/KX5r4YDoMv — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) September 5, 2019

No word on any injuries reported. It is unclear what caused the crash.

