‘MS Jet Pull’ held at T.F. Green to benefit National Multiple Sclerosis Society

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Teams gathered at T.F. Green Airport on Saturday morning to pull a 757 jet down the runway, all to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The goal is to pull the aircraft, which weighs about 72 tons, more than 70 feet down the runway, all to help those living with MS.

“I thought I was a death sentence,” said Cranston resident Roy Birdsell, who was diagnosed with MS five years ago. “They thought I had a stroke at first because it affected my whole left side.”

Birdsell said it wasn’t the news he expected, or even understood.

“I had no idea what it was or what it affected.”

The condition is a disease of the central nervous system that causes a disconnect between the brain and body.

“Everyday you wake up and you don’t know if you’re gonna feel half way decent to do the things you want to do for the day. I used to love to work outside I used to love to ride motorcycles, I used to love to go hiking and all those things were affected.”

Organizers say they reached well over their goal.

“Our goal was $50,000 and we’re already over $80,000,” said Teri Molloy of the Greater New England Chapter, National MS Society. “The money we raise, the closer we are to a cure.”

With events like these, Birdsell was able to receive a device on his leg that helps him walk.

“It gives me an electric stimulation to the muscle and it picks my foot up as I move.”

He also adds that experimental medications are giving him hope and changing his perspective on his diagnosis.

“Just because we’re disabled doesn’t mean we can’t have fun and still have a life.”