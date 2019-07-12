‘Movies in the Park’ welcome sign stolen

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Central RI Chamber of Commerce is asking for whoever stole the “Movies in the Park” welcome sign from Rocky Point Park Thursday night to return it.

According to a post on a Warwick Facebook page from Central RI Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant Sarah Stoves, this isn’t the first time the sign has been stolen.

The sign welcomes guests to the free, family-friendly event at Rocky Point Park. On Thursday night, attendees watched “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

Movies usually begin at dusk depending on the weather, according to the Central RI Chamber of Commerce. A variety of food trucks are also open and available for guests to purchase food from throughout the movie.

It is unclear when the sign was stolen or who may have taken them.

Anyone with information on the stolen sign is asked to contact the Central RI Chamber of Commerce at (401) 732-1100.