COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry man was rushed to the hospital after he hit a deer with his motorcycle Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Police said the 56-year-old man was riding his motorcycle down Flat River Road when the deer jumped out in front of him.

The motorcyclist lost control and crashed after hitting the animal.

Police said the man wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.