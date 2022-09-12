NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Smithfield man has died after a crash in North Kingstown on Sunday.

Officials responded to the crash between a Harley Davidson and a Toyota Tacoma just before 5 p.m. on Lafayette Road.

Police told 12 News the road is very narrow.

The motorcyclist, identified as 60-year-old Bruce Owensby, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The two occupants in the truck were uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call North Kingstown police at (401) 294-3316 ext. 8211.