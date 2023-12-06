CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a 40-year-old Warwick man early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to Old Bald Hill Road following reports of a motorcycle crash behind the Toni&Guy Hairdressing Academy.

The officers arrived to find Robery Seeley lying in the middle of the roadway suffering from severe injuries. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Seeley, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, lost control of his motorcycle right before the Old Bald Hill Road and Cottrell Street intersection.

Seeley was thrown from his motorcycle as it uncontrollably skidded across the roadway and into the curb.

An investigation into the crash revealed that Seeley’s driver’s license was suspended, he wasn’t licensed to operate a motorcycle, and his bike was unregistered.

Both speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, according to police.