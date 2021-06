WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on I-95 in Warwick Monday night, according to Rhode Island State Police.

State police say the crash occurred near Exit 10 around 10:30 p.m. and the operator of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The car involved also had serious front end damage, according to a 12 News crew on scene.

No additional information has been released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.