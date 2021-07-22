Motorcyclist in stable condition after crash with SUV in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police say a motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries in a crash Wednesday afternoon is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

The initial investigation shows an SUV turned onto Jefferson Boulevard from Main Avenue when it was hit by the motorcycle, knocking the rider to the ground.

The motorcyclist, a 43-year-old woman, was found unresponsive in the road and rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries to her legs and head, according to police.

The driver of the SUV, a 35-year-old man, and his juvenile passenger were unharmed in the crash, but police said the front end of the vehicle sustained minor damage.

Police do not believe speed, alcohol, drugs, or distracted driving were factors in the crash.

Criminal charges are not being sought at this time, police added, but they said civil violations may be pending and will be issued if warranted.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Aaron Kay at (401) 468-4293.

