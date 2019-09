EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on Route 4 in East Greenwich Friday evening.

Rhode Island State Police said the man, identified as 30-year-old Devin LeBlanc, lost control of his motorcycle on Route 4 South and crashed into the median.

He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.