WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred early Thursday morning.

Police say a man on a motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler around 1:15 a.m. on Quaker Lane.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes as Quaker Lane remains closed from Potter Road to Cowesset Road.

No word on what caused the crash.