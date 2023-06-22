WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A 22-year-old man died Thursday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Warwick.

Police said the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on West Shore Road. The initial investigation suggests the truck was turning left onto Winifred Avenue when the oncoming motorcycle hit its front passenger side.

The motorcycle rider was thrown backwards onto the ground, according to police. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police noted.

The man’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the truck was not injured. Police said the vehicle belonged to Warwick Public Schools.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed and impairment do not appear to be factors, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic unit at (401) 468-4200 or leave an anonymous tip through the Warwick PD app or by texting WARWICKPD to 847411.