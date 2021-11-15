Mother of victim in fiery crash speaks out after memorial is vandalized

WEST WARWICK, RI (WPRI) — One month after the fatal crash that claimed the lives of three young men, a memorial was erected at the site of the accident.

Summer Guerrieri, the mother of one of the victims, spoke out for the first time, “It’s hard to even talk without crying,” she said.

Her son Gianni, was one of the victims and she recalls the moments when she learned she would never see her son again.

“It’s every parents worst nightmare. You know the police came to my house at 3:30 in the morning to tell me that my son was gone.”

Guerrieri says a wooden memorial created by her brother at some point the was vandalized. "They planned this out and they stole the plaque, they didn't take anything else," she said.











A $2,500 reward is being offered to the person who returns the missing plaque, but Guerrieri wants to know who did the act and why. This happening only days before Gianni’s 23rd birthday on November 15th.

State Police say the deadly crash happened around 2am on October 5th. Their investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and veered off the roadway. The car then slammed into a tree and burst into flames.

We are waiting to hear from Rhode Island State Police and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation for more information on this incident.