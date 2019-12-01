Morning mass goes on as planned despite vandalism to stained glass windows

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday morning mass went on as planned, despite another act of vandalism to a Cranston church.

Fr. Adam Young told Eyewitness News he was in his home Friday night when he heard loud crashes in the church.

“I looked out the window and saw whoever this was running away. I didn’t get a profile, I didn’t get to see who it was. I just saw someone in the dark, running away,” Young said.

Luckily no one was hurt, but the question remains: why damage the historic church, and for a second time?

This latest act of vandalism occurred less than two weeks after someone threw rocks through several windows. Friday, Young had to call Cranston Police a second time, and discovered two other windows were damaged and additional damage to windows that had already been hit.

“Someone is obviously trying to damage the church. I don’t know what their motives are, but obviously there has to be something going on in their life, something that’s broken or they’re angry. So I’d just like to know why,” Young said.

Young tweeted about the incident Saturday, and addressed the matter at Sunday morning’s mass. He asked parishioners to “keep praying for that person.”

Robin Calderon saw the damage when she went to church Sunday, and was also questioning the act.

“I’m not sure the motive or what’s going on in their heads, but it’s very sad that this would happen again,” Calerdon said. “We’re a strong community and our church is strong and hopefully they find the person and find out why somebody would do something like this.”

Young says he doesn’t yet know how much it will cost to fix the 90 year-old windows.

“These windows were put in in 1929, and they really tell stories; the story of our faith and supposed to help us to pray, so we’ll have to get someone in to help restore them,” Young said.

Young tells Eyewitness News the church will likely be adding security cameras soon.