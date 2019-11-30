More than 100 vendors open up at pop-up mall in Warwick for Small Business Saturday

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 100 local vendors opened up shop in Warwick in support of Small Business Saturday.

Hundreds packed the “specialty pop-up mall” event at the Crowne Plaza, all to help support local businesses.

The vendors represent a culturally diverse array of local entrepreneurs, artists, veterans, minority-owned and other small businesses who will be selling their, unique items, crafts and services for the upcoming holiday season.

“I have two children, my son is two my daughters one, and this allows me to stay home with them while still doing what I love,” said Ashley Poirier, owner of Where the Light Is – Furniture & Decor.

“I know how much work it takes to make such beautiful products like this and the emotion that goes into this work really can’t be bought at a store, you know,” said Cayla Disano, of Seekonk.

Of the 130 vendors taking part in the event, hosted by Shop RI, there are 20 with disabilities.

“I was diagnosed with PTSD and it’s an awesome way to undo that,” Richard Boudreau of ARTicles. “I used to always say it’s my weird stuff, nobody sees what I see, but they are, they’re seeing it, that’s cool.”

Jay Bombadier showed up today specifically to buy yard art from Boudreau.

In doing so, he’s supporting a local business financially, But he’s also helping a veteran emotionally.

“It’s very unique. I like unique,” Bombadier said.

“It’s just incredible when you walk around and you see the creative minds,” said Warwick resident Deb Guertin.

Organizers of the event encourage people to think small more than on days just like to today or seasons like the holidays. Especially since they say 90% of businesses in R.I. are small businesses meaning they have less than 500 employees.