Monitoring flights ahead of first winter storm

West Bay

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — With the first winter storm arriving Sunday afternoon we are tracking the potential impacts this weather could have on area airports.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, all flights were scheduled to depart on-time from T.F. Green Airport in Warwick. With one exception, American Airlines 5524 — to Washington D.C. That flight was scheduled to depart at 11:50 a.m., now rescheduled for 12:20 p.m.

As of noon on Sunday, the flight status page on T.F. Green has crashed due to heavy use.

Those scheduled to fly out of Southern New England today or Monday should closely monitor their flight status throughout the day for any changes.

Boston Logan International Airport and Bradley International have already begun reporting a handful of delays and cancelations.

Providence

