CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time ever, CES MMA is coming to Cranston.

CES 74 MMA will take place on Saturday, July 29 at the Historic Park Theatre. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the first bell is at 7 p.m.

Taking the stage that night will be fighters Randy Costa, Richie Santiago and Tyrime Da Silva, as well as Cranston’s own Gary “Batman” Balletto.

“Of all the years I’ve done this, we’ve had world championship fights here in Rhode Island, but we’ve never had this,” Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said.

Despite safety concerns stemming from a brawl that broke out at a boxing match back in May, Winquist assured everyone that the CES 74 MMA will be safe.

The brawl involved estranged family members who ran into each other, according to Winquist. He said words were exchanged before three of them assaulted one another.

“They were three knuckleheads from Boston and they were cousins, so it had nothing to do with the people of Rhode Island or the people of Cranston,” Winquist explained. “[If] you want to come … it’s safe. It’s secure.”

Anyone interested in attending CES 74 MMA can learn more about it and buy tickets online.