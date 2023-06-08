WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A former school administrator accused of giving a teenage boy an unwanted foot rub is set to go on trial for a third time later this month.

The jury in the retrial of Olayinka Alege was unable to reach a consensus on Thursday, leading the judge to declare a mistrial.

Alege, 42, was found guilty of simple assault during his initial trial last year, but later won his appeal and was granted a retrial.

The incident happened at a Warwick gym in April 2021. The 15-year-old victim told police that Alege approached him, asked about his sneakers, then took off one of the boy’s sneakers and socks without asking permission and began forcibly massaging his bare foot.

The boy, now 17, was called to the stand in both trials. During the first trial, he told the court he felt violated by Alege’s alleged actions.

The incident was caught on surveillance video, according to police, but Alege maintains that the footage doesn’t show what police claim it does.

Alege is scheduled to return to court June 28 to set a new trial date.

Following his arrest, Alege resigned from his job as a network superintendent for Providence Public Schools.