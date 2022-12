EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Greenwich man reported missing Wednesday has been found dead, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the DEM, confirmed David Craig’s body was found Thursday afternoon in Carrs Pond.

Craig had been last seen Tuesday and was known to frequent the Big River Management Area.

Healey said the 33-year-old’s death doesn’t appear suspicious at this time, however, the investigation is ongoing.