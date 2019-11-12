Military Lounge open to veterans year-round at TF Green

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Since 2013, T.F. Green International Airport has offered a special space for traveling veterans.

The Rhode Island Military Organization (RIMO) Military Lounge, according to volunteer Anna Guiliani, is a space where veterans and their families can relax while waiting for their flight.

“This is a nice way to give back to them, where they don’t have to go to a hotel room and they are right here at the airport,” Guiliani said.

The Military Lounge is located on the second floor of the airport behind the Delta ticket counters. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Guiliani said more than 15,000 veterans have utilized the space since it opened.