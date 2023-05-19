WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Family, friends and survivors will gather this weekend to pay tribute to the 100 people who died in the Station nightclub fire.

The 20th anniversary of the tragedy was back in February, but it was decided to wait until spring to hold these outdoor events. The date does hold significance, however, with Sunday, May 21, being six years since the Station Fire Memorial Park opened at the site where the club once stood.

A planned Ride to Remember motorcycle run has been canceled due to rain in the forecast, but organizers say there will still be an indoor event featuring live music Saturday afternoon at Club Frontenac on Main Street.

On Sunday, the Station Fire Memorial Foundation will hold a memorial service at the the park at 1 p.m.

Gov. Dan McKee is expected to give remarks.

Organizers say parking will be available at Gendron’s Jewelers and Cowesett Inn, and there will be handicapped parking in the main lot of the park.

12 News will have coverage of these events throughout the weekend, including a live stream of Sunday’s service right here on WPRI.com.