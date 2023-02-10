WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Monday, Feb. 20, marks 20 years since 100 people lost their lives in the Station nightclub fire.

The fire, which also injured more than 200 others, left lasting scars on many local families.

A Mass of Remembrance for all who were affected by the tragedy will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Saint Kevin Roman Catholic Parish on Sandy Lane in Warwick.

Families of the victims are expected to attend, along with survivors and first responders.

Former Gov. Don Carcieri, who was instrumental in the hours, days and months following the fire, is expected to be among the dignitaries at the Mass.

The parish said a reception will follow at Fr. O’Hara Hall.

12 News plans to live stream the Mass of Remembrance right here on WPRI.com.