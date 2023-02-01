WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Frank Picozzi announced Tuesday McDermott Pool will close temporarily.

Picozzi said the pool will shutter on Feb. 20 as the city works to repair overhead heaters.

“As you remember a few months ago the strapping that held up one of the overhead heaters failed and the heater was left hanging,” Picozzi wrote in a social media post. “The other units were inspected and it was determined that they were not in immediate danger of failing but repairs should be made.”

McDermott was originally slated to close Feb. 13, but Picozzi announced Wednesday the construction was rescheduled to accommodate school swim meet practice.

The mayo said the work should take about a week to complete. The pool will reopen on March 1.