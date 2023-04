WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — As it turns out, those dark-colored coyotes seen roaming around Warwick are actually someone’s dogs, according to Mayor Frank Picozzi.

Picozzi wrote on Facebook that the owner of the dogs has been located, though they will be DNA tested and the matter is still under investigation.

It’s against Rhode Island state law to own a dog that’s part wolf.

Picozzi said much more information will be released later today.