WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time, Kevin MacDonald is speaking out about his best friend Matt Dennison, who passed away on Thursday after a serious crash last month.

Kevin spoke to 12 News and says this summer he’s throwing a comedy show for his late friend, in hopes that jokes will bring people together.

Not even the toughest battle could steal 17-year-old Kevin MacDonald’s smile.

“I’m doing better every day, you know?” he said.

He and his best friend Matt Dennison were involved in a crash after police say an alleged drunk driver hit them head on. On Thursday, Matt died from his injuries. And ever since the accident support has been flooding in.

“It feels amazing. I wish Matt could be here to also experience it,” Kevin said. “Matt was always the laughter and had jokes.”

That’s why Kevin is celebrating him with something he says Matt liked to do, laugh.

“It’s a comedy event called ‘Clap Back with Matt.’ We’re hosting it on June 4th and 100% of the proceeds go to the Dennison family,” Kevin said.

The eighteen and older event will be held at the West Warwick Civic Center.

Kevin says if Matt were here today he “probably would be making fun of me and joking around with me.”

Even with a broken femur, a 20 inch rod in his leg, a broken arm, and two metal plates, Kevin has big plans for the future.

“I’m going to go back and play hockey and just be better for him as well as because I know he’d want me to. I know he’d want everybody to be better than they were before,” he said.

Doctors say Kevin could be walking by August and back on the ice by November, but it will be a battle nonetheless. However, with the support of his best friend, Kevin says it will be getting him through.

“Even with the toughest of things , there’s always a bright side to everything and you just have to move forward,” he said.

More information on the June comedy event will be coming soon to Facebook and 12 News will keep you updated on it.

Meanwhile, the man police say is responsible, Alexander Krejewski, will be back in court on Tuesday facing new charges.