WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Over one hundred people visited State of the Arts Karate and Wellness Center on Saturday to honor the life of 17-year-old Olivia Passaretti and raise awareness to drunk driving.

It’s been more than two months since the Passaretti family lost their daughter in a tragic New Year’s Day crash.

“She’s just an amazing person,” Janine Passaretti Molloy said. “It’s hard, it’s a very surreal thing. She should be here.”

Olivia Rose Passaretti was a black belt martial artist. That’s why on Saturday, the gym she was a part of unveiled her uniform that will forever hang in her former dojo.

“There are no real words that will ever be able to truly describe Olivia. She was like a breath of fresh air in a world of smoke,” Sensei Annabelle.

Through all their pain, the family’s message is clear. They want answers for their daughter’s death and are calling for change when it comes to drinking and driving.

“That’s why we have to make a difference, we have to make a difference,” Janine Passaretti Molloy said. “We need to change the laws because these children should be able to be out and driving safely on our streets and that’s not what’s been happening.”

Court records show Aramis Segura, the man accused of causing the crash, had been arrested more than a dozen times in the past, eight of which resulted in felony convictions. He also pleaded no contest to four misdemeanor crimes.