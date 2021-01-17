Man, woman arrested for allegedly leaving their toddler in car unattended

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police have arrested a man and woman after they say the couple left their 14-month-old child inside a vehicle while they went shopping.

According to Major Todd Patalano, officers were called to the Burlington Coat Factory on Garflied Ave. just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday after someone heard screaming coming from a car in the parking lot. That person saw a child inside the unlocked vehicle, but did not see any adult supervision.

During the investigation, police arrested Marvin Bastien, 35, and Tatiana Lowrie, 21, both of Providence, saying they left the toddler in the car without heat for more than 30 minutes.

They were both charged with cruelty to or neglect of a child. DCYF was notified and has temporary custody of the child.

In a release, Major Patalano said “Without an alert witness, this could have been a very different situation given the risks these parents took.”