Man who confronted security guard, broke into home naked to undergo mental health evaluation

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man appeared in court Friday morning after he reportedly approached a security guard and broke into a Cranston home while naked earlier this week.

Paul Sawyer, 35, is charged with one count of breaking and entering and two counts of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

A judge ordered Sawyer to undergo a mental health evaluation as well as substance abuse.

He was released on $5,000 surety bail and is due back in court March 23.

Police say Sawyer pulled into a parking lot off of Plainfield Pike early Wednesday morning and idled in his red minivan for about 20 minutes before getting out naked and approaching a female security guard.

The guard immediately drove off, but Sawyer briefly chased after her out of the parking lot, police said. The woman called police, but the responding officers were unable to track him down.

  • Courtesy: Cranston Police Department
  • Courtesy: Cranston Police Department
  • Courtesy: Cranston Police Department

Later in the night, police say Sawyer broke into a home on Gray Coach Lane but was chased out by the homeowner.

Officers were able to identify Sawyer after receiving a tip Wednesday night and immediately went to his Woonsokcet home to apprehend him, but he wasn’t there.

Sawyer was then arrested on Thursday and confessed to officers he was the suspect in both incidents.

According to police, Sawyer has two previous arrests in 2015 for indecent exposure in Smithfield.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community