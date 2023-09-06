CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police caught a man on the run with the help of a drone late Tuesday night.

Just before midnight, police stopped a car on Reservoir Avenue and the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Michael Odom of Atlanta, got out and ran toward Mashapaug Pond, according to state police.

Troopers used K-9s and an infrared camera attached to a drone to search for Odom. He was found hiding in the water, police said, and he eventually emerged on his own and was arrested.

Odom was wanted by the South Fulton County Police Department on charges of aggravated assault on a family member with a gun and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.

As a result of Tuesday’s incident, Rhode Island State Police additionally charged Odom with being a fugitive from justice, simple assault, resisting arrest, obstruction, and failure to register as a sex offender.