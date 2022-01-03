Man suspected of causing deadly New Year’s Day crash has been arrested more than a dozen times

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The family of a 17-year-old East Greenwich girl killed in a crash on New Year’s Day is demanding the man who caused it be punished accordingly.

R.I. State Police arrested Aramis Segura, 30, early Saturday morning at his Charlestown home, soon after his vehicle pushed Olivia Passaretti’s off of I-95 and down an embankment.

Passaretti’s vehicle ultimately struck a tree and rolled over on its roof, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Segura is facing several charges, including leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting, and driving to endanger.

12 News has learned Segura is no stranger to law enforcement. Court records show he’s been arrested more than a dozen times, including eight felony convictions. He’s also pleaded no contest to four misdemeanor crimes.

Segura’s convictions range from breaking and entering, credit card fraud and shoplifting to 3rd degree sexual assault.

While Segura has served some prison time, the sentencing for the majority of his cases was suspended and he was released on probation.

Dennis Malloy, Passaretti’s stepfather, tells 12 News Segura needs to pay for what he’s done.

“It’s unfair that the person, the coward who did this, has a long history of crime, and we know his name,” Malloy said. “This was a purposeful act on his part and he should be punished to the maximum effect of the law.”

Court records reveal Segura has an active case against him for driving with suspended license. His license was suspended in 2018 following a traffic stop where he was caught driving an unregistered vehicle.

In that case, he was also ordered to complete community service and participate in an alcohol education program.

Segura is expected to face a judge for Saturday’s crash sometime this week. Police tell 12 News he is currently being held at the ACI.

East Greenwich High School plans on hosting a candlelight vigil in honor of Passaretti Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Principal Ken Hopkins tells 12 News the event is open to members of the community.