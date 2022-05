WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was hit by a vehicle in Warwick.

Chief Brad Connor tells 12 News the 51-year-old victim was struck just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Adams Street.

The vehicle then fled the scene, according to Connor.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition.

