WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Warwick are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor tells 12 News the man in his 60s was stabbed in the arm near the intersection of West Shore Road and Buttonwoods Avenue. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no threat to the public, Connor assured, stating that they believe the victim was targeted and detectives have a suspect in mind.