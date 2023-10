CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old Pawtucket man was stabbed Monday morning in Cranston.

Officers responded to the area of Farmington Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. and found the man with a minor puncture wound.

He was transported to the hospital and didn’t want to tell the police what happened.

After further investigation, police believe that the victim left a nearby bad and got into a fight with several other people when he was stabbed.