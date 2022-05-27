WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Warwick Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to Fast Freddies at the corner of Post and Fresno roads for reports of gun shots fired nearby.

When the officers arrived, police said they found multiple shell casings along Fresno Road.

Police said a man arrived at Kent Hospital moments later suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim told investigators he had been hit by a bullet while walking into the gas station.

Investigators believe that the suspect and victim know each other, and that this wasn’t a random incident.

It’s unclear at this time whether police have anyone in custody.