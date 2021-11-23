Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at Warwick officers

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are investigating after an officer fatally shot a man who threatened officers with a rifle during a standoff late Monday night.

Officers responded to the Lockwood Condominiums on West Shore Road around 10:30 p.m. to check the wellbeing of a male who was armed with a loaded firearm. The caller told officers they were concerned for the woman in the condo.

Officers were able to get the woman to safety as they established a perimeter and attempted to contact the man.

A short time later, police say the man came out of the building holding a loaded rifle, pointing it at officers, and then went back inside two times.

On the third time, police say the man “advanced towards the officers while aiming the rifle in their direction and ignored repeated police commands to drop his weapon. One officer discharged his firearm striking the suspect.”

Officials immediately rendered medical aid and the man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, police say they are not releasing the names of the suspect or the officer involved.

A joint investigation is being conducted by the Warwick Police Department, Rhode Island State Police, and the Attorney General’s Office.